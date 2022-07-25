Watch Now
Alessi/Vigo Celebrates 75 Years by Giving Back

We talk about how you can give back to the less fortunate.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 16:03:40-04

Happy 75th anniversary to us! It is hard to believe that 75 years have elapsed since our founder, Antonino Alessi, started Vigo Importing Co. in the backyard garage of his home along with his wife and business partner, Rosalie. Although the world has changed, there is one thing that has remained consistent and that is, the loyalty and dedication of our employees and community. We are happy to team up with Feeding Tampa Bay and the Pack the Pantries campaign to help achieve healthy sustainable futures for our community.

For more information on how you can help "Pack the Pantry" visit ABCActionNews.com/Food

