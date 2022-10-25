ALDI is Helping You Make the Most Out of the Fall Season

Whether you’re hosting the best costume party of the year or simply looking to stock up on treats and candy, ALDI has the premium and affordable products to make the most out of this season.

From ALDI-exclusive chocolate to fresh meats and produce, ALDI is your headquarters for Halloween celebrations that won’t spook your wallet. It has several on-trend and seasonal products available throughout fall, such as Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts, Park Street Deli Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus, Benton’s Caramel Apple Crème Cookies, and Pumpkin Ales and Hard Ciders.

ALDI also carries some of your favorite Halloween candy varieties in addition to ALDI-exclusive chocolates and candy.

