"Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age" at the Straz

Alan Cumming APR 3 at 7:30 pm
Scottish-American polymath Alan Cumming returns to The Straz for an evening of story and song celebrating and exploring his puckish, eclectic spirit and joie de vivre, in a mischievous exploration of that most communal of pastimes: aging! Cumming has performed in concert halls across the globe and onstage he’s played God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, Hamlet and more. Spend an intimate evening with a truly remarkable performer.
