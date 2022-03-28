Watch
"Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age" at the Straz

Posted at 9:32 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28

Alan Cumming APR 3 at 7:30 pm
Scottish-American polymath Alan Cumming returns to The Straz for an evening of story and song celebrating and exploring his puckish, eclectic spirit and joie de vivre, in a mischievous exploration of that most communal of pastimes: aging! Cumming has performed in concert halls across the globe and onstage he’s played God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, Hamlet and more. Spend an intimate evening with a truly remarkable performer.

Get tickets here.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

