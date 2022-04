From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers and everything in between! AKC Meet the Breeds® is going nationwide in 2022, giving dog lovers a unique opportunity to meet, play with, and learn about hundreds of dogs!

Saturday and Sunday, April 22nd and 23rd, from 10am-4pm at the Tampa Convention Center. Use promo code "THANKYOU" for 40% off tickets.

For tickets, go to this link.