Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

AKC Meet the Breeds

We talk about a great event coming to the Bay area.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 14:43:48-04

Choosing The Right Breed For You - A dog is a big commitment. it's important to do your research to help you decide which breed is right for your lifestyle.
Each dog has different activity levels, grooming requirements, temperaments, so it's important to take those into account when choosing a breed for you.
AKC Meet The Breeds is the perfect place to play and meet different types of breeds to help you decide which one is right for your lifestyle

AKC MEET THE BREEDS
April 23rd and 24th
Tampa Convention Center

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com