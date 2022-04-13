Choosing The Right Breed For You - A dog is a big commitment. it's important to do your research to help you decide which breed is right for your lifestyle.
Each dog has different activity levels, grooming requirements, temperaments, so it's important to take those into account when choosing a breed for you.
AKC Meet The Breeds is the perfect place to play and meet different types of breeds to help you decide which one is right for your lifestyle
AKC MEET THE BREEDS
April 23rd and 24th
Tampa Convention Center