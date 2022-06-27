Watch Now
Airbnb’s $10M OMG! Fund to Finance the World’s Craziest and Most Unique Ideas

We talk about how to make the best of your next vacation.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 13:20:02-04

Amidst the growing trend of flexible living, travelers are increasingly seeking out more unexpected places to stay. This demand has created new opportunities for creative Hosts with awe-inspiring spaces to share, from a UFO house [airbnb.com] to a giant potato [airbnb.com]: Hosts of OMG! listings saw a 75 percent increase in worldwide earnings from 2019 to 2021, with nights booked at unique properties increasing globally by over 45 percent in the same two-year timespan. 

To inspire people to share the world’s craziest spaces, Airbnb is launching a $10 million OMG! Fund, to finance 100 of the most unique property ideas — and give 100 people the chance to turn them into actual Airbnb OMG! Category listings. Airbnb Categories, which launched last month provide a new way to search for and discover these special properties, and the OMG! Category is Airbnb’s collection of one-of-a-kind, offbeat homes.  

Applications for the OMG! Fund will open on June 22nd, through July 22 at 11:59 pm ET. The 100 winners will be selected by a judging panel over the coming months — evaluated for their uniqueness, creativity, feasibility, sustainability and how immersive an experience they might provide for guests — with the intent of having several newly constructed spaces available for booking next year. 

For more information visit airbnb.com/omgfund

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

