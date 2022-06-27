Airbnb’s $10M OMG! Fund to Finance the World’s Craziest and Most Unique Ideas

Amidst the growing trend of flexible living, travelers are increasingly seeking out more unexpected places to stay. This demand has created new opportunities for creative Hosts with awe-inspiring spaces to share, from a UFO house [airbnb.com] to a giant potato [airbnb.com]: Hosts of OMG! listings saw a 75 percent increase in worldwide earnings from 2019 to 2021, with nights booked at unique properties increasing globally by over 45 percent in the same two-year timespan.

To inspire people to share the world’s craziest spaces, Airbnb is launching a $10 million OMG! Fund, to finance 100 of the most unique property ideas — and give 100 people the chance to turn them into actual Airbnb OMG! Category listings. Airbnb Categories, which launched last month provide a new way to search for and discover these special properties, and the OMG! Category is Airbnb’s collection of one-of-a-kind, offbeat homes.

Applications for the OMG! Fund will open on June 22nd, through July 22 at 11:59 pm ET. The 100 winners will be selected by a judging panel over the coming months — evaluated for their uniqueness, creativity, feasibility, sustainability and how immersive an experience they might provide for guests — with the intent of having several newly constructed spaces available for booking next year.

For more information visit airbnb.com/omgfund