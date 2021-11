As the busiest travel season of the year kicks off, paralyzed veterans of America (PVA) warn that air travel can be inhumane and dangerous for people with disabilities. This lack of accessibility affects millions of Americans with mobility disabilities. Joining us to discuss this is Charles Brown, the National President of Paralyzed Veterans of America.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: PVA.ORG/AIRTRAVEL

