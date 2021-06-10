AfroCAN: Night Garden Experience celebrates black culture and excellence this Juneteenth

City Festivals presents AfroCAN Fest: Night Garden Experience - a contemporary and stylish celebration of food, wine, and culture happening this June 19th at Tampa Garden Club in South Tampa! A beautiful evening commemorating Juneteenth, Freedom Day of Black America, the event will highlight black art, music, food, and fashion! Proceeds benefit local nonprofit, Touring Mentors Inc. We talk with Tashima Johnson, with Touring Mentors Inc. to learn more.

To learn more about AfroCAN Fest, visit cityfestivals.org/afrocanfest.

AfroCAN Fest: Night Garden Experience Date: June 19th, 2021 Time: 6:19p - 10:19p Admission: $25 General Admission, $60 VIP

Afrocanfest.eventbrite.com

