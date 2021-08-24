Watch
Posted at 9:26 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 09:26:21-04

Founded in 1975, Affordable Dentures & Implants is the nation’s largest provider of dental implants with more than 370 practices across 42 states including multiple locations in the Tampa Bay area. Millions of patients have trusted us with their tooth replacement care, including our All-In-One Solution, a permanent treatment that features implants that permanently secure a custom-fitted bridge. The bridge acts like your teeth, providing the feel and function, more like your natural teeth.

www.affordableimplants.com
Phone Number: 1-800-2IMPLANT

