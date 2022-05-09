AdventHealth: Women's Health Week

According to the National Institutes of Health, cervical cancer is the 4th most common cancer for women, 1 out of 8 women will develop breast cancer, and 1.3 million women reach menopause every year and heart disease is the number one killer of women but these numbers can decrease by seeking preventative care.

We welcome AdventHealth physician Dr. Carol Cox, board certified OB/GYN to talk about women’s health and help us understand how to reduce these statistics or the discomforts of these diagnoses.

