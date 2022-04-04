AdventHealth|When should memory loss become a concern?

Our brains are always working at full capacity, it sorts, stores, and retrieves information throughout the day. Did you know an average of 6,000 thoughts are processed by our brain each day? Those are just thoughts! Our brain has a busy job that at times can have glitches, from time to time you may forget a thing or two, but when should we be concerned? We have Dr. Pantol board certified, neurologist at AdventHealth to talk to us about when memory loss is more than just a small glitch.
For more information visit FloridaNeuroExperts.com