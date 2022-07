Scoliosis is the most common spine condition in young people affecting about 3% of children under the age of 16. Today, we have invited Dr. Cheryl Lawing, a board-certified pediatric orthopedic surgeon with AdventHealth to provide the facts about scoliosis and why if you have kids, learning about and being attentive to the signs of scoliosis is a good idea.

