AdventHealth discusses Heart Failure

When we think about cardiovascular catastrophes, heart attack and stroke leap to mind. We're less likely to think of heart failure, though it affects more than 6 million people and 10 % have advanced heart failure. Dr. Oliver Abela, a board-certified cardiologist with duel sub-specialized in Interventional cardiology and Advanced Heart Failure from AdventHealth is here to tell us about this condition and the life-saving heart-failure treatments available to help you get back to a fulfilling life.
