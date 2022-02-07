Watch
AdventHealth discusses Heart Failure

AdventHealth discusses Heart Failure
Posted at 9:30 AM, Feb 07, 2022
When we think about cardiovascular catastrophes, heart attack and stroke leap to mind. We're less likely to think of heart failure, though it affects more than 6 million people and 10 % have advanced heart failure. Dr. Oliver Abela, a board-certified cardiologist with duel sub-specialized in Interventional cardiology and Advanced Heart Failure from AdventHealth is here to tell us about this condition and the life-saving heart-failure treatments available to help you get back to a fulfilling life.

Learn more by visiting AdventHealth's website.

