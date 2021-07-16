Watch
"Adorabeleness" Premieres on MTV

MTV's Adorableness Premieres Next Week
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 09:19:12-04

MTV today announced a new spin-off of Ridiculousness, via an all-new comedy clip show, Adorableness, hosted by comedian James Davis (Hood Adjacent) and featuring panelists Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother), Ross Mathews (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah). Adorableness will debut with a one-week special event on Monday, July 19 with two new episodes airing each night, at 7/6c and 7:30/6:30c.

The show will serve up the cutest, snuggliest, most adorable videos ever. But don’t worry, it’s not all fluff: Cute kids will turn sour, fluffy dogs will attack and little old ladies may just curse like a sailor. Make no mistake, these are adorable clips with a bite.

Check out the sneak peek, and do not miss the Adorabeleness special event beginning on July 19 at 7/6c. And be sure to watch all-new episodes of Ridiculousness airing Fridays and Sundays at 8/7c on MTV.

Learn more at: http://www.mtv.com/news/3178380/mtv-new-comedy-show-adorableness/

