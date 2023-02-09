Add Big Flavor to Your Big Game Spread With These Recipes

Are you looking to add BIG flavor to your BIG game spread? Registered Dietitian and cookbook author Dana White joined us to share her recipe ideas featuring Smithfield Premium Bacon and Cabot Creamery.

Dana says she like Smithfield’s Bacon Lover’s Double Thick Double Smoked Bacon, because, it’s naturally slow-smoked and cured to perfection using two types of woods along with longer smoke cycles. It’s sliced thicker, making it a bacon lover’s dream and the perfect addition to the 2023 menu, and is now available at your local Winn Dixie.

For more information on delicious game day recipe inspiration, make sure to visit Smithfield.com or follow the brand on social media @Smithfieldbrand.

Cheese is always a crowd-pleaser! Dana says she always serves Cabot Creamery cheeses due to their award-winning taste and the fact that when you serve Cabot Cheddars everyone can enjoy them. They're naturally lactose-free and gluten-free, and they're a great source of protein for any diet. For more game day recipes, like her featured football cheeseboard, visit CabotCreamery.com.