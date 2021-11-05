Watch
Actress & Sacrifice Star GG Townson

Posted at 9:45 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 09:45:21-04

Known for her portrayal of iconic hip-hop artist “Salt '' in the hit biopic Salt-N-Pepa, GG Townson will next be seen in BET+’s Sacrifice, based on the network’s original movie of the same name. The story follows a high-powered entertainment attorney, Daniella Hernandez (Paula Patton), as she navigates the complicated lives of her clients, while uncovering the truth behind her family’s secretive past and the death of her parents. The highly-anticipated series is set to premiere November 4th.

Townson will play Jameson, a megastar client of the firm. After Daniella hears that Jameson is looking for new representation, she courts her into what looks like a perfect pairing. But there is more than meets the eye with this star, and her secrets intertwine Daniella in a dangerous plot

