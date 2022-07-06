Watch Now
Actress and Singer Jordyn Curet

We chat with Jordyn about her new show.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 15:51:06-04

Jordyn Curet is one of the stars in the ABC comedy hit Home Economics, which is currently filming a third season. While juggling filming she's a full time-student and athlete. She hopes to inspire young kids just like her to pursue their dreams while prioritizing their education.

