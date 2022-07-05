Watch Now
Actress and Florida native Kayden Muller-Janssen stars in a series regular role as Hartley in the new Disney series Villains of Valley View. The story follows teenage supervillain Havoc who is forced to relocate to a Texas suburb with her family under a new identity as “Amy Madden” after standing up to the League of Villains. The cast also includes James Patrick Stuart, Lucy Davis, and Isabella Pappas just to name a few. It airing now on Disney Channel and Disney+. Kayden is also a Singer/songwriter who has released several singles including Kiss Kiss Baby, Walk, You’re Just A Boy, and most recently, No Maybe.

