Actress Amber Nash new season of Archer

Amber Nash, New Season of Archer
Posted at 9:47 AM, Sep 14, 2021
Actress Amber Nash stopped by to tell us about the hilarious new season of Archer and her upcoming indie film How to Ruin the Holidays.

Known for her fan-favorite role as Pam Poovey on FXX's hit adult animated series Archer, the 12th season is airing now. Amber Nash is also Executive Producing and starring in the upcoming indie comedy How to Ruin the Holidays. The film was written by Amber's husband, Kevin Gillese and also stars Colin Mochrie, Aisha Tyler, Henry Zebrowski, and special needs actor Luke Davis. It is set to go into production later this year.

