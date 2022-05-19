Actor Ronnie Marmo stars in "I'm Not a Comedian… I'm Lenny Bruce"

An Los Angeles Times’ Critic’s Choice, this look at the life and battles of the most groundbreaking and impactful comedian of all time, Lenny Bruce, draws from his many court battles championing the freedom of speech. The show also includes many of Bruce’s original comedic bits and insights from his own writings, masterfully woven together by the show’s creator and star, Ronnie Marmo and expertly directed by Tony Award®- winning stage actor, film and television star, Joe Mantegna. 18+ only

I'm Not a Comedian… I'm Lenny Bruce MAY 21, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. https://www.strazcenter.org