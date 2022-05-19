Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Actor Ronnie Marmo stars in "I'm Not a Comedian… I'm Lenny Bruce"

We chat with Ronnie Marmo about his show.
Posted at 12:10 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 12:10:29-04

An Los Angeles Times’ Critic’s Choice, this look at the life and battles of the most groundbreaking and impactful comedian of all time, Lenny Bruce, draws from his many court battles championing the freedom of speech. The show also includes many of Bruce’s original comedic bits and insights from his own writings, masterfully woven together by the show’s creator and star, Ronnie Marmo and expertly directed by Tony Award®- winning stage actor, film and television star, Joe Mantegna. 18+ only

I'm Not a Comedian… I'm Lenny Bruce MAY 21, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. https://www.strazcenter.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com