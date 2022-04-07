Actor Kelly Hu

Grammy® winner Toni Braxton returns to Lifetime this April to executive produce and star in the Fallen Angels Murder Club anthology movie series as Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur sleuth set out to investigate a series of murders at her book club.

In the first installment, Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For, the members of the Fallen Angels Murder Club must have two things in common - a love for books and have a criminal record. Hollis Morgan (Braxton) meets both requirements. Left holding the bag in an insurance fraud scheme concocted by her ex-husband, Hollis served her time and now hopes the court will pardon her conviction so she can fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer. But when a member of her book club is murdered in a scene straight out of the previous night’s novel, Hollis becomes the subject of police scrutiny. Refusing to get stuck with another bad rap, Hollis sets out to investigate her fellow club members and after a second book-inspired murder, she races to identify the killer before she becomes the next victim. Also stars Eddie Cibrian (Northern Lights, CSI Miami).

In the second movie, Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons, the members of the Fallen Angels Murder Club must band together again as they search for answers surrounding the death of one of their own. Hollis finds herself at the center of the investigation when a journalist reporting on the murder also winds up dead. As bodies begin to stack up, and Hollis connects the dots, she must solve the murders before its too late. Kelly Hu also stars. (List of a Lifetime, Scorpion King).

Kelly Hu is an American actress and voice-over artist who started her career when she won Miss Teen USA 1985 and Miss Hawaii USA 1993. The former model is an avid poker player and trained martial arts practitioner, who holds a Black Belt in Kanzen Budo Kai karate. This explains why she has been a preferred choice for a number of action-oriented roles. Hu starred as Dr. Rae Chang on the American television soap opera Sunset Beach and as Michelle Chan on the American television police drama series Nash Bridges. She has also starred in numerous films including The Scorpion King. Hu has had recurring roles as Pearl on the CW series The Vampire Diaries, as China White on the CW series Arrow, and as Adira in Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure. Hu recently starred in the TV movie, List of a Lifetime with Shannen Doherty. Most recently, Hu joined the cast of the STARZ drama BMF as a series regular for Season 2.

Fallen Angels Murder Club:Heroes and Felons

Premieres

Saturday, April 9 at 8/7 C

on Lifetime