Actor Jalon Christian

Posted at 9:57 AM, Feb 11, 2022
We talk with Actor Jalon Christian who is a NAACP nominee and star actor in A Journal for Journal for Jordan.

Born in Boston, now residing in Los Angeles, all eyes are on young Jalon. Playing the son of Michael B. Jordan, Jalon has started off his career on the highest note possible with his role as “Jordan” in, A Journal for Jordan. Most recently, he garnered a nomination for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, in the category of “Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture”.

He also landed his dream role starring alongside The Rock in the upcoming DC franchise, Black Adam.

Follwo him on Instagram: @jalonchristian

