Actor Charles Esten

Charles Esten is a multi-talented actor, singer and comedian. He’s appeared in such movies as The Postman, Thirteen Days and Swing Vote. His credits on TV range from The New Adventures of Old Christine and Star Trek to ER, The Office and Billy Crystal’s TV movie 61*.

Esten has been a part of the main cast of Nashville from 2012 to present. In addition to starring in the drama series as Deacon Claybourne, he’s also contributed to the soundtracks as both a singer and a songwriter.

The sixth and final season of Nashville airs Thursday nights on CMT, starting in January. In the new season, Deacon (Esten) is preparing to return to the dating scene as Nashville’s most eligible bachelor. He’s looking to distract himself from his own loneliness with New Years Eve looming, but falls short despite the best efforts of people around him.

