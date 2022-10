Actor and anime star Jacob Hopkins joins us to share his exciting new projects! He's best known for his role as Alexander Drew in "True Blood," and for being the voice of Gumball in the Cartoon Network animated series "The Amazing World of Gumball."

He just recently moved to Central Florida for college and is studying mechanical engineering while contiuing his acting and voicework career.

You can keep up with him on social media @HopkinsJake.