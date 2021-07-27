Actor and To Your Eternity Star Jacob Hopkins

Actor and Voiceover star Jacob Hopkins stops by to tell us about his latest lead role as the voice of Fushi in the hit anime series To Your Eternity. The show is streaming now on Crunchyroll and HBO Max.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 09:28:53-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com