Actor and comic Jon Lovitz is coming to Clearwater

We talk to Jon about his upcoming shows.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 12:48:06-04

Emmy® nominated actor, comedian and singer Jon Lovitz makes his Clearwater debut at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Thursday, July 21 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now at RuthEckerdHall.com

Jon Lovitz is one of the best-known names in comedy. Jon has been working non-stop since he was nominated for an Emmy® his first two years on Saturday Night Live. While on SNL, he became known for his characters Tommy Flanagan of the Pathological Liars Anonymous (“Yes, that’s the ticket”), Master Thespian, Hanukkah Harry, and The Devil.

Along with his comedy, Jon Lovitz is well known for his distinctive voice. He was the lead voice for the character Jay Sherman in the acclaimed cult cartoon series, The Critic. He has also appeared in twelve episodes of The Simpsons, even creating the character of Marge Simpson’s boyfriend, Artie Ziff (who sounds suspiciously like Jay Sherman). Jon Lovitz has appeared in numerous films, including Big, A League of Their Own, The Wedding Singer, High School High, Small Time Crooks, Rat Race, The Producers, Eight Crazy
Nights, The Benchwarmers, and Grown Ups 2, among many others. He has also worked with acclaimed directors such as Penny Marshall, Rob Reiner, Jerry Zucker, and Woody Allen.

For the last 15 years Jon Lovitz has pursued a career as a stand-up comedian. He is one of the few performers to start as an actor and then become a stand-up comedian who successfully headlines nightclubs, theatres, and casinos across the country

