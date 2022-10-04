Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Academy Award-Nominated Director Introduces Debut Novel, 'Monster Club'

Academy Award nominated screenwriter, director and new author Darren Aronofsky joins forces with co-author Ari Handel to debut a novel about monsters hidden in a magical place.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 10:30:19-04

Darren Aronofsky and his screenwriting partner, Ari Handel, are introducing their debut novel "Monster Club," the first book in an action-packed, hilarious and heartfelt series about growing up, letting go, and facing down your monsters.

The only thing that makes Eric “Doodles” King happy is Monster Club, the epic roleplaying game that he and his friends created. But when his friends start to think of Monster Club as a kid’s game and get more interested in other things, Eric is heartbroken. That’s when Eric happens across a long-lost vial of magic ink that brings their monster drawings to life, and suddenly, the monsters he and his friends created are wreaking havoc across their hometown of Coney Island. Eric soon realizes that it’s up to the Monster Club to face down the very monsters they created and save their city in the process.

For more information or to purchase the book, head to HarperCollins.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com