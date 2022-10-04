Academy Award-Nominated Director Introduces Debut Novel, 'Monster Club'

Darren Aronofsky and his screenwriting partner, Ari Handel, are introducing their debut novel "Monster Club," the first book in an action-packed, hilarious and heartfelt series about growing up, letting go, and facing down your monsters.

The only thing that makes Eric “Doodles” King happy is Monster Club, the epic roleplaying game that he and his friends created. But when his friends start to think of Monster Club as a kid’s game and get more interested in other things, Eric is heartbroken. That’s when Eric happens across a long-lost vial of magic ink that brings their monster drawings to life, and suddenly, the monsters he and his friends created are wreaking havoc across their hometown of Coney Island. Eric soon realizes that it’s up to the Monster Club to face down the very monsters they created and save their city in the process.

For more information or to purchase the book, head to HarperCollins.com.