Academic Alliance in Dermatology talks Melanoma Awareness Month

Academic Alliance Dermatology
Posted at 10:11 AM, Apr 28, 2021
Melanoma Awareness Month kicks off in May. At Academic Alliance in Dermatology, we firmly believe that no lives should ever be lost to malignant melanoma. Our staff’s mission is clear: eliminate deaths from melanoma completely through early detection, exceptional dermatological care, and by raising awareness about melanoma prevention and screening methods. Call to book your annual skin check today and join us in this mission to fight melanoma!

Website: www.academicallderm.com

Phone Number: 813-AAD-SKIN

