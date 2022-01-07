ABC's Women of the Movement

We speak to Award-Winning actor, Glynn Turman about the limited series event based on the true story of Mami Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till.

Mamie Till Mobley, a young mother living a simple life in Chicago, begrudgingly lets her adventurous 14-year-old son, Emmett, go on vacation with his great uncle and cousins to Mississippi. Days after his arrival, tragedy strikes and Mamie is faced with a mother’s worst nightmare when her son goes missing. This six-episode series to be aired in three parts is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today. The limited series stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, Tonya Pinkins as Alma, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.

