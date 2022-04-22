ABC's The Rookie Gets Help from Niecy Nash

In part one of the two-part event, titled “Simone,” Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. “The Rookie” two-part event begins Sunday, April 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Niecy Nash is a multi-talented Emmy®-winning producer and twice-nominated actress. Her multifaceted career includes roles in HBO's Getting On, which earned her two Emmy nominations, Netflix’s limited Ava DuVernay series, When They See Us (which earned her a third Emmy nomination and an NAACP Image award), based on the exonerated Central Park Five, FOX's Scream Queens, Showtime's Masters of Sex and TV Land's The Soul Man. Nash currently headlines TNT’s drama, Claws. She has also expanded her repertoire to include directing.