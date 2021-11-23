ABC's The Magic Maker

This Thanksgiving, famed magician Adam Trent breaks the No. 1 rule of magic and puts magic in the hands of everyday people to help them with the biggest and most emotional moments of their lives. Whether it’s helping a U.S. soldier “magically” reappear to his family after serving overseas or teaching a nervous young man to “walk on water” for his marriage proposal, Adam Trent spends this holiday with amazing and astonishing viewers while making dreams come true as “The Magic Maker.”

Adam Trent has been doing magic since he was 9 years old when his aunt gave him a magic book. From there he has worked to craft his own unique style that has redefined how people perceive magicians. Known as “The Futurist,” Trent’s shows are an immersive mix of family-friendly magic, comedy and music. Part of the inaugural cast of the world-renowned magic group The Illusionists, Trent parlayed that exposure info frequent TV appearances including multiple guest spots on “America’s Got Talent” and eventually his own TV series “The Road Trick,” which currently airs on Netflix. Blending classic techniques with technology in a show that shatters all stereotypes, Trent is one of today’s rising stars in his field and a prime example of how magic remains a universal language.

For more info, visit: https://abc.com/

