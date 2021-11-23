Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

ABC's The Bachelorette goes on the Road

items.[0].videoTitle
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Posted at 9:24 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 09:24:04-05

“The Bachelorette” is hitting the road! For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time they’ll head somewhere particularly special to Michelle—her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery.

We catch up with Kaitlyn Bristowe the Morning After The Bachelorette Hits the Road.

For more info, visit: https://abc.com/shows/the-bachelorette

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com