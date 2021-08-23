ABC makes waves with The Ultimate Surfer, a new competition series from 11-time World surf league champion Kelly Slater. Get stoked for the two-night premiere of ABC's new summer series The Ultimate Surfer airing Monday, Aug. 23, and Tuesday, Aug. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), following all-new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer is set to host the surf competition series with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional surfing Joe Turpel to serve as commentators. Eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater is the lead consultant and also serves as a special correspondent.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 09:25:46-04
