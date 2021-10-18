ABC's New Musical Drama Queens

Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, “Queens” follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world. “Queens” stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Sele as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.

Eve is a GRAMMY®, Daytime Emmy®, BET and MTV Video Music Award-winning artist. She serves as the host of “The Talk,” CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show. Most recently, Eve has been featured in the critically acclaimed Netflix show “Feel Good” as well as being cast as the lead in ABC’s forthcoming drama series “Queens.”

For more info, visit: https://abc.com/shows/queens

