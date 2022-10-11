Watch Now
ABC's 'Home Economics' Star Talks About Season Three, Now Underway

Posted at 10:18 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 10:18:36-04

We're joined by actress Karla Souza, one of the stars of ABC's "Home Economics," about what you can expect from season three.

The show takes a look at the heartwarming, yet awkward relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class, and one barely holding on. This season, the family dynamics are even more complicated now that Connor owns Tom’s publishing company, Sarah and Denise have to move into Connor’s house and a family secret is blown wide open.

"Home Economics" airs Wednesdays at 9:30pm EST on ABC. For more information, check out ABC.com/Show/Home-Economics.

