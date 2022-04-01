ABC's Home Economics

We Catch Up with Star and Executive Producer Topher Grace About the Next New Episode, "Poker Game, $800 Buy-In."

In the April 6th episode, Tom and Sarah crash a poker night that Connor is hosting for some rich and famous friends. Meanwhile, when Camila mentions she thinks there is a ghost in the house, Marina and Denise clash over their very different beliefs. Guest starring is Mark Cuban as himself and Dustin Ybarra as Spags.

“Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

