ABC’s Hit Show Big Sky Returns with Two Hours of New Trouble

Get Ready to Meet the Kleinsassers! We talk with Michael Raymond-James, who Portrays ‘Blake Kleinsasser' and Kyle Schmid, who Portrays 'John Wayne Kleinsasser' in the ABC hit show "Big Sky." The two-hour return of Big Sky, is Tuesday, April 13 at 9PM (ET/PT) on ABC.

Michael Raymond-James has a recurring guest star role as Blake Kleinsasser, on Big Sky. Blake is Horst Kleinsasser’s first-born son who turned his back on the ranch and went to the city to make his own way. He’s smart but a black-out drunk, and gets pulled back into the family dysfunction when he comes home to deal with the ranch

Kyle Schmid plays John Wayne Kleinsasser, second-born son of Horst Kleinsasser. Angry. The sort of guy who drives a Ford King Ranch with an NRA decal. He clings to the old ways of the ranch with a ferocity and forcefulness. John Wayne has used his father’s illness to grab the reins of the ranch and steer it away from his brother Blake, the eldest son who turned his back on the family years ago.

