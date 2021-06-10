Watch
ABC's Heart-Racing quiz show "The Chase" returns

Posted at 9:09 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 09:09:54-04

It’s time to meet "The Beast" on Season Two of ABC’s Heart-Racing Quiz Show…The Chase.
We catch up with the World’s First Chaser, Mark “The Beast” Labbett.

It’s an all-new season and three new contestants face off against the world’s greatest trivia titans in this heart-racing quiz show starring Mark Labbett of ITV’s “The Chase” and “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time’s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as Chasers. “The View”’s Sara Haines returns as host of season two.

In June 2009, Mark “The Beast” Labbett became the world’s first chaser. He has played over 600 games of “The Chase” and is the only chaser to have appeared on the UK, Australian, and now US, version of the quiz show.

