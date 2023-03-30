ABC's 'General Hospital' Celebrating its 60th Anniversary

ABC's "General Hospital" is celebrating its 60th anniversary this April 1, 2023. General Hospital is the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production.

The show will kicked off its anniversary programming on March 29 with a special episode honoring the late Sonya Eddy, who played "GH" head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the series since 2006. Yvette Nicole Brown will guest star in the episode.

Then, the beloved Nurses Ball returns starting the week of April 3, a fictional glamorous charity event complete with red-carpet fashion and musical performances from the illustrious citizens of Port Charles dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness.

Real-life superfan Chandra Wilson returns as Fashion Editor Sydney Val Jean who will host the ball. The festivities will continue as icons of Port Charles unite to stop a legendary threat from the past. Jane Elliot is set to reprise her role as the legendary Tracy Quartermaine in April.

To honor the milestone, ABC is set to present the cast and crew with a stage dedication on the Prospect Studios lot on Friday, March 31, permanently commemorating the show’s legacy and serving as a reminder of the history that has been made in that very spot.

You can watch General Hospital on WFTS weekdays at 2 p.m.