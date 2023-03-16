ABC's Alaska Daily is back for the second half of its first season. It stars Hilary Swank, who plays Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

We're talking about what you can expect from the show's midseason return with Grace Dove. She stars as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, a reporter at the newspaper paired with Eileen to investigate the unsolved case of a missing Indigenous woman.

You can watch "Alaska Daily" Thursday nights at 10pm on WFTS. For more information, visit ABC.com.