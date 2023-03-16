Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

ABC’s ‘Alaska Daily’ Is Back for the Second Half of Its First Season

ABC's Alaska Daily is back on ABC for the second half of its first season. It follows a disgraced reporter who leaves New York to join a newspaper in Anchorage.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 09:12:07-04

ABC's Alaska Daily is back for the second half of its first season. It stars Hilary Swank, who plays Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

We're talking about what you can expect from the show's midseason return with Grace Dove. She stars as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, a reporter at the newspaper paired with Eileen to investigate the unsolved case of a missing Indigenous woman.

You can watch "Alaska Daily" Thursday nights at 10pm on WFTS. For more information, visit ABC.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com