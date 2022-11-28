AARP Turning Concerned Conversations About Your Future Care Into Planning Action

Planning for your future care can be overwhelming to think about. You're asking yourself so many questions - like where will I live? How will I get around? Will I need outside help What community supports and services will you need to access?

AARP wants to help turn concerned conversations into planning action. Planning is best approached one step at a time. Knowing your options for care and having financial strategies for affording it can help you stay independent and have more choices around the care you want down the road.

Explore AARP Caregiving resources and learn more about what AARP is doing here in your community to support caregivers through our education and outreach efforts by visiting AARP.org/TampaBay.