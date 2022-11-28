Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

AARP Turning Concerned Conversations About Your Future Care Into Planning Action

Planning for your future care can be overwhelming to think about. AARP joins us to explain how they're helping turn concerned conversations into planning action.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 10:15:13-05

Planning for your future care can be overwhelming to think about. You're asking yourself so many questions - like where will I live? How will I get around? Will I need outside help What community supports and services will you need to access?

AARP wants to help turn concerned conversations into planning action. Planning is best approached one step at a time. Knowing your options for care and having financial strategies for affording it can help you stay independent and have more choices around the care you want down the road.

Explore AARP Caregiving resources and learn more about what AARP is doing here in your community to support caregivers through our education and outreach efforts by visiting AARP.org/TampaBay.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com