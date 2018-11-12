AARP Tampa Bay Supporting Veterans

We are supporting veterans, military members and their families. We are working to address the unique needs of those who served as we bring our strength of advocacy, membership, programs and volunteers to bear on things were we can make positive impacts. We believe in giving back to those who served. One of our top priorities is fighting the rip-off artists who make it their mission to steal veterans' hard-earned benefits and helping veterans and families on their caregiving journey. Call 866-595-7678 or visit www.aarp.org/TampaBay for more information.