Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

AARP Tampa Bay Launches Monthly Physician-Led Walks, Starting This Weekend

AARP Tampa Bay is partnering with Walk with a Doc and Tampa General Hospital to offer monthly physician-led walks right here in Tampa Bay.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 10:15:01-04

Studies have shown walking offers so many benefits, including weight management, stress reduction, cardiovascular health, strength, balance and so much more.

That's why AARP Tampa Bay is partnering with Walk with a Doc and Tampa General Hospital to offer monthly physician-led walks right here in Tampa Bay.

The monthly walking group is safe, fun and a free place to get some steps in, learn about healthy and meet new friends.

The first walk happens this Saturday, September 10 at 8:30 a.m. at Woodland Terrance Park in Tampa.

For more information, head to AARP.org/TampaBay.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com