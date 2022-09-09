AARP Tampa Bay Launches Monthly Physician-Led Walks, Starting This Weekend

Studies have shown walking offers so many benefits, including weight management, stress reduction, cardiovascular health, strength, balance and so much more.

That's why AARP Tampa Bay is partnering with Walk with a Doc and Tampa General Hospital to offer monthly physician-led walks right here in Tampa Bay.

The monthly walking group is safe, fun and a free place to get some steps in, learn about healthy and meet new friends.

The first walk happens this Saturday, September 10 at 8:30 a.m. at Woodland Terrance Park in Tampa.

For more information, head to AARP.org/TampaBay.