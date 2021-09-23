AARP Tampa Bay Career Fair

Workers over the age of 50 face even more challenges than those of decades past. But AARP is here, offering free and easily accessible opportunities for experienced workers to improve their skills, find jobs, change careers, and even start businesses.

We study the job landscape and employment pool to identify where gaps exist and how we can show up in community to help adults age 50 plus find opportunities that fit for them. AARP knows that mature workers bring much-needed expertise and experience to the workplace, and we’re here to help you navigate that career path, wherever it may take you.

AARP offers a number of free tools, resources and virtual events for job seekers, including Virtual Career Fairs. We’re proud to offer localized partnerships with local nonprofits, colleges and universities to offer older workers free certification classes, informative workshops and one-on-one coaching. We also have a Jobs Board and a list of over 1,000 employers who have pledged to promote equal opportunity for all workers, regardless of age.

For more information visit aarp.org/tampabay

