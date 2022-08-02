AARP Offering New Volunteer Opportunity

AARP is offering a new volunteer opportunity for people who want to be an advocate for social change.

The organization fights for important issues like protecting and strengthening Social Security, promoting adequate, affordable health care and fostering communities with affordable and appropriate housing options, supportive community features and safe mobility options.

AARP volunteers also help educate the public and connect them to valuable information and resources.

Whether you are looking to volunteer in-person or virtually, AARP Tampa Bay has opportunities for just about every interest. Sign-up to learn more at AARP.org/TampaBay.