Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

AARP Offering New Volunteer Opportunity

AARP is offering a new volunteer opportunity for people who want to be an advocate for social change.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 10:34:44-04

AARP is offering a new volunteer opportunity for people who want to be an advocate for social change.

The organization fights for important issues like protecting and strengthening Social Security, promoting adequate, affordable health care and fostering communities with affordable and appropriate housing options, supportive community features and safe mobility options.

AARP volunteers also help educate the public and connect them to valuable information and resources.

Whether you are looking to volunteer in-person or virtually, AARP Tampa Bay has opportunities for just about every interest. Sign-up to learn more at AARP.org/TampaBay.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com