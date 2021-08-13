Watch
AARP helping Floridians prepare for hurricane season

Preparing for Hurricane Season
Posted at 9:25 AM, Aug 13, 2021
AARP has been serving our community for over 60 years. We’ve seen what a hurricane can do to disrupt lives and destroy neighborhoods. That’s why we’ve developed free resources to help you prepare for and recover from disasters. AARP has videos, toolkits and tips on storm-related topics like sheltering from home, preparing to evacuate, checking insurance policies, avoiding repair scams and more.

Get the essential information you need to survive the storms at aarp.org/tampabay.

