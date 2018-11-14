AARP Helping Family Caregivers

Every day, more than 2.6 million Floridians help older parents, spouses, adult children with disabilities and other loved ones to live independently in their homes and communities. Most juggle caregiving responsibilities while also working full- or parttime, and some are still raising families. Family caregiving can be overwhelming, stressful, and exhausting. That’s why AARP is fighting for commonsense solutions to help make family caregivers’ big responsibilities a little bit easier. For more information, 1-866-595-7678 or www.aarp.org/caregiving