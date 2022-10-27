AARP Florida Helping Voters Stay Informed This Election Season

You've seen the signs out in our community... early voting is underway in the Tampa Bay area and with recent changes in Florida's voting laws, we want to make sure you understand everything before you cast your ballot.

AARP has created a Florida election guide with the most up-to-date information on how to register, where to vote, the rules for early voting, and key voting deadlines. You can find it at AARP.org/FLVotes.

There are three ways to vote:



Early voting varies by county, but all counties must let voters cast ballots early and in person from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6. Check with your county supervisor of elections for times and locations. In-Person: The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s a critical year, and there’s a lot at stake for older Floridians. AARP encourages every voter to check out the helpful resources available at AARP.org/FLVotes, including voter education videos and an online voter guide. Voters can also sign up to receive texts with important voting updates and reminders.

If you have specific questions about voting in your area, make sure you contact your local supervisor of elections office.