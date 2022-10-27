Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

AARP Florida Helping Voters Stay Informed This Election Season

You've seen the signs out in our community... early voting is underway in the Tampa Bay area and with recent changes in Florida's voting laws, we want to make sure you understand everything before you cast your ballot.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 10:19:11-04

You've seen the signs out in our community... early voting is underway in the Tampa Bay area and with recent changes in Florida's voting laws, we want to make sure you understand everything before you cast your ballot.

AARP has created a Florida election guide with the most up-to-date information on how to register, where to vote, the rules for early voting, and key voting deadlines. You can find it at AARP.org/FLVotes.

There are three ways to vote:

  • Mail-In Ballets: Vote-by-mail requests must be received by Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Election officials must receive completed ballots by Election Day at 7 p.m. Ballots can be returned by mail or in person.
  • Early Voting: Early voting varies by county, but all counties must let voters cast ballots early and in person from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6. Check with your county supervisor of elections for times and locations.
  • In-Person: The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s a critical year, and there’s a lot at stake for older Floridians. AARP encourages every voter to check out the helpful resources available at AARP.org/FLVotes, including voter education videos and an online voter guide. Voters can also sign up to receive texts with important voting updates and reminders.

If you have specific questions about voting in your area, make sure you contact your local supervisor of elections office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com