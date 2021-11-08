Watch
AARP Celebrates National Family Caregivers Month

AARP Celebrates National Caregivers Month
Posted at 10:30 AM, Nov 08, 2021
November is National Family Caregivers Month, when we celebrate and show our thanks for this labor of love. Family caregivers don’t get paid, except in hugs. And it comes at a cost – caregivers often don’t care for themselves very well, and they spend as much as a quarter of their income on helping their loved ones.

ARP has lots of resources and help for family caregivers, including “Prepare to Care” guides for people who are starting the journey, state-specific resource guides and AARP has events for caregivers and their families, including: 1. The two events you have planned (I don’t know the details) Multi-generational Discussion on Caregiving - November 10 Financial Challenges of Caregiving - Amy Goyer November 15 6:00 pm.

No tickets needed - Registration is required aarp.org/fl

