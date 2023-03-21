A World of Taste Awaits at Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival, On Now!

Watch Now
A world of taste awaits at the annual Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food &amp; Wine Festival, running now through May 21!
Posted at 8:36 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 08:36:23-04

Inspired by a variety of cultures, you can try more than 20 culinary offerings from around the world. For the perfect pairing, you can enjoy 39 wines from regions near and far, as well as 14 craft, domestic and international beers, bourbon tastings, and more.

The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday now through May 21. It's included with admission.

For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

